Crystal Palace are yet to receive offers for Manchester City target Eberechi Eze this summer, according to The Guardian.

Palace have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and their key players are still attracting interest from big clubs.

The Eagles do not want to lose more of their big stars but Eze is one of the players who have been linked with a move away from the club.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Palace are yet to receive any concrete offers for Eze at this stage of the window.

Manchester City remain interested in the attacking midfielder but they have not made a move for him.

Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman would be loathe to lose another key player after allowing Olise to leave.

Manchester City have been eyeing Eze since last summer when they chose to sign Matheus Nunes.