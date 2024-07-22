Derby County have had a player they are snapping up at the club all day and the wait is on for the Rams to announce his arrival, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Paul Warne is stepping up on his transfer business as pre-season gets into full swing ahead of the new campaign.

The Derby boss is keen to make sure his side are equipped for the demands of the Championship after winning promotion from League One last term.

He recently struck a deal with Crystal Palace to take midfielder David Ozoh on loan for the season.

Derby’s offer to the Eagles youngster was the best on the table and he is set to spend the season at Pride Park in the Championship.

Ozoh has been at Derby all day on Monday, but the Rams have still not announced the deal.

It remains to be seen when the club will put out a formal announcement.

Luton Town were also keen to land Ozoh and Crystal Palace will be keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s development during his time at Derby.