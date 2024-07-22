Everton have failed with an offer to sign Hellas Verona defender Jackson Tchatchoua, but they could well go in with a fresh bid soon.

Despite a takeover from Roma owner Dan Friedkin falling through, Everton are pushing ahead with their transfer business to back boss Sean Dyche.

Dyche is keen on another right-back and Everton’s search has taken them to Italian side Hellas Verona.

Hellas Verona defender Tchatchoua is the man that Everton are focused on and the Premier League side have put in a bid for him.

The offer, which was for €8m plus €2m in add-ons, has been rejected by Hellas Verona, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Hellas Verona want an offer of €10m plus €2m in bonus payments if they are to let Tchatchoua depart this summer.

Everton could soon go back in with a fresh bid, with not too much distance between their original offer and Hellas Verona’s request.

Tchatchoua was on loan at Hellas Verona last season and they signed him on a permanent basis earlier this summer for a fee of around €2m.