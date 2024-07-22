Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz believes that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Matthew Craig will provide a different option to Darrell Clarke’s midfield next season with his physicality and ability to regain possession.

The young defensive midfielder moved out on his second spell away from his parent club, this time joining the League One outfit on a season-long loan deal.

He earned experience of playing senior football with League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, helping them reach the semi-finals of the playoffs.

The League One side are now hopeful of cashing on his experience as they hope to challenge for promotion again next season.

Expressing his delight with the capture of Craig, Sormaz insisted that with the 21-year-old they will add physicality in their midfield.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Matty to Oakwell”, Sormaz told his club’s official website.

“He is a young player who will provide a different option in the midfield with his ability to regain possession and physicality.

“We are happy to have him join the squad to provide competition and thank Spurs for trusting us with a talent like Matty.”

Craig has 13 Premier League minutes under his belt, having featured late in the second half in the match against Leeds United back in May last year.