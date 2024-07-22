Fulham are expected to return with an improved offer for Crystal Palace target Emile Smith Rowe, who has travelled to the United States with Arsenal for their pre-season tour, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old is set to seek a move away from his childhood club in pursuit of regular game time which is unlikely to be possible at the Emirates.

He has multiple clubs on his heels with offers already being sent to the Gunners, who have so far stuck with their valuation.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has shown interest in Smith Rowe as he looks to make progress from last season.

They have one more club in the form of Fulham rivalling them for the 23-year-old’s signature.

In fact, the Cottagers have already taken the first step in the direction of signing Smith Rowe, tabling an official bid which the Gunners rejected.

The expectation though is that Marco Silva’s side will return with an improved bid for the player.

It now remains to be seen how much the Cottagers have to offer to convince Arsenal to sell.

Smith Rowe will likely be wanting clarity on his future as quickly as possible.