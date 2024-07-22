Angelo Ogbonna has insisted he is not thinking about retirement in the wake of his exit from West Ham United.

The 36-year-old centre-back departed the London Stadium earlier this summer when his contract with the Hammers expired.

Ogbonna was on the books at West Ham from 2015 until this year and made close to 250 appearances for the Premier League club.

There had been thoughts that Ogbonna could retire after his time at West Ham came to an end, but the centre-back insists he is not looking to hang up his boots.

“I’m not thinking about it at all”, he told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport when asked.

“I’m 36 years old, I’m physically and mentally well, I train with a trainer.

“I’m ready if an offer were to arrive. You always have to be.”

Given his experience and having played at the highest level, Ogbonna could become an interesting option as a free agent for a number of clubs this summer.

He will also be able to move outside the transfer window due to his free agent status.