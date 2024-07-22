Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is under consideration at Aston Villa as they seek to bring in a replacement for Mousa Diaby, according to The Guardian.

Diaby is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on a deal worth €60m and Villa are already looking at potential replacements.

Unai Emery wants to bring in a top-quality replacement and the club are looking at several options in the market this summer.

It has been claimed that one of the options is an eye-catching move to take Felix to Villa Park in the ongoing transfer window.

The Atletico Madrid and Portugal star is one of the players Villa are considering snapping up this summer.

Felix has spent most of his past two years on loan away from Atletico Madrid and scored ten goals in 44 appearances for Barcelona last season.

The Spanish giants signed him for €126m from Benfica in 2019 but the club are open to moving him on this summer.

Villa also have their eyes on Nico Williams but the Athletic Bilbao winger is expected to join Barcelona.