Leeds United look unlikely to lose one of their top stars to an interested Premier League club unless the financial cost of the package comes down.

The Whites have sold a number of players this summer to bring in cash, with Archie Gray, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Charlie Cresswell all heading for the exit door.

As a result, there seems to be limited pressure on the club to make further player sales and interested sides are unlikely to be able to grab Whites stars for knock-down prices.

Premier League side West Ham are keen on Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville and losing him would be a blow for the Elland Road outfit.

West Ham have now been in with an initial proposal for the Dutchman.

However, according to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham would need to overall cost of the deal to come down for it to happen.

At the moment, West Ham consider a deal to sign Summerville from Leeds to be on the high side.

Summerville is also one of three wingers that West Ham have contacted via agents this week as they look to bring in another wide-man.

Leeds will not want to lose the Dutchman.