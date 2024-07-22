Bayern Munich have rejected an offer from Manchester United for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, it has been claimed in Germany.

Manchester United are still interested in signing De Ligt despite committing €62m to the deal to sign Leny Yoro from Lille last week.

The Red Devils have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the Dutch defender who has made it clear that he only wants to join Manchester United this summer.

There are suggestions that Manchester United need to sell players before they can sign De Ligt but they are trying to advance the deal.

According to German daily Bild, Manchester United have failed with a bid for the Dutch centre-back.

It has been claimed that Manchester United offered a fee of €35m to the Bavarians but they knocked back the bid.

The German giants are prepared to sell De Ligt and want a fee of around €50m before agreeing to sanction his sale.

Bayern Munich also need funds from player sales to sign players and are dependent on moving on the Dutchman this summer.