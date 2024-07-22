Manchester United have lowered their demands for West Ham target Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they seek to push him out to make space for their pursuit of Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

The Bavarians are prepared to sell the right-back this summer and Manchester United and West Ham have registered their interest in him.

Manchester United need to sell Wan-Bissaka before they can sign a new right-back in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham have also been watching the Manchester United star but cooled their interest in him due to his price tag.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United have knocked down their asking price for Wan-Bissaka.

The Premier League side are really keen to get their hands on Mazraoui and are prepared to accept a lower fee for Wan-Bissaka to make space for the Bayern Munich star.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils are prepared to accept somewhere around £10m to get rid of the Englishman.

The lower price tag around Wan-Bissaka’s neck could likely entice West Ham who are considering their right-back options.