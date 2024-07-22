Manchester United are considering agreeing a fresh loan deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The Premier League giants will not be taking up the €20m option to sign the Moroccan on a permanent deal from Fiorentina in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Erik ten Hag remains a fan of the player and would welcome him back to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United do not want to spend big money on Amrabat but are open to having him back at Old Trafford.

According to Italian daily La Nazione (via Calciomercato.com), Manchester United and Fiorentina are discussing a fresh loan deal for the midfielder.

The Premier League giants are open to re-signing Amrabat on another loan deal for next season.

However, such a move would mean that Amrabat would have to agree to sign a new contract with Fiorentina as his current deal expires in the summer of 2025.

Amrabat is keen on a return to Manchester United and has already rejected offers from the Middle East and Turkey.