Manchester United have made the first enquiries with the representatives of Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana but for the moment, AC Milan have the edge in the race to sign him.

AC Milan have done considerable groundwork in their pursuit of the French midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

The Rossoneri have already agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the midfielder and an agreement is in place for a deal worth €3.5m per season.

Monaco rejected their first bid of €12m and the Serie A giants are now working on making a new offer.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are facing the threat of losing their second top target to Manchester United.

It has been claimed that the Premier League giants have touched base with his agent and have put in enquiries.

Atletico Madrid have done the same but the talks with those two clubs are not as advanced.

AC Milan still have the edge in the race but Manchester United did beat the Rossoneri to Joshua Zirkzee earlier in the summer after starting from behind in the chase.