Ligue 1 club Rennes have tabled a bid for Everton defensive target Jackson Tchatchoua, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, in the wake of the proposal the Toffees have just made.

The 22-year-old right-back’s future at Hellas Verona has been under the scanner due to interest from several clubs, despite the Italians only signing him permanently earlier this summer

Everton are amongst the clubs who are interested in him and it emerged earlier today they have just failed with a bid.

The Toffees are likely to return with a new offer but the defender is also attracting interest from clubs in France.

It has been claimed that Rennes have put in a bid to try and sign him from Hellas Verona in the ongoing transfer window.

The French club have offered a deal worth €10m, including add-ons, to Hellas Verona to try and take Tchatchoua to France.

Everton had a similar bid rejected, which was €8m and €2m in add-ons, but is unclear whether Rennes’ offer has a different structure.

Hellas Verona are holding out for money due to the level of interest the right-back has been attracting.

The Italians want a guaranteed €10m and then €2m in add-ons.