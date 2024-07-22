Kieran Trippier is increasingly likely to be sold by Newcastle United in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Trippier is still on a break following the end of England’s European Championship campaign but his future at Newcastle is under the scanner.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in snapping up the full-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The defender was the first signing of the new regime in January 2022 but is now in the final year of his contract at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe has stressed the importance of Trippier in the dressing room but it has been claimed that he is likely to move on this summer.

With clubs in Saudi pushing to sign him, it is increasingly likely that the defender will leave Newcastle in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle are prepared to cash in on a player who has a year left on his contract and Trippier is also open to a fresh challenge.

Trippier will be looking at his options during his holidays ahead of his scheduled return for pre-season training.