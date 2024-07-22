Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, who is admired by the club’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Thiaw has been linked with a move to Newcastle and the Magpies showed an interest in him earlier in the summer.

Newcastle are in the market for centre-backs and have been scouring the market for options in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Premier League outfit are back on the trail of the AC Milan defender.

The interest from Newcastle is being driven by Mitchell, who took charge of the club as their new sporting director earlier this month.

The Newcastle deal-maker is a fan of the German and is pushing to take him to the north east of England.

The Magpies are showing a strong inclination towards wanting to sign the Rossoneri defender this summer.

However, they are yet to make any official offers and are still fencing around the prospect of making a move for him.