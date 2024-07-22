Former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has made a big claim when comparing the Reds to his new club, Red Bull Salzburg.

Lijnders said goodbye to Liverpool along with Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season, but the Dutchman was not without a job for long and took over as boss of Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Bull Salzburg were dethroned as Austrian champions last season by Sturm Graz and Lijnders has been given the job of winning the trophy back.

He is optimistic and is delighted to have found such a good environment at the Austrian Bundesliga club.

Lijnders also made a big claim, explaining that, in his view, the academy at Red Bull Salzburg is better than Liverpool’s youth set-up.

“It’s an excellent environment for a coach”, he said at a press conference.

“Salzburg’s academy is perhaps even a little better than Liverpool’s.”

Lijnders’ only other experience as a manager ended in failure when he was sacked by Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in 2018.

The Dutchman, who many thought Liverpool might have turned to in order to replace Klopp with continuity, will now be aiming to do much better at Red Bull Salzburg and prove himself as the man in charge.