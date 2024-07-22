Richard Keys has blasted Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for talking nonsense about his perceived achievements at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s contract was extended until 2026 by Manchester United earlier in the summer following an end-of-season review that involved the club speaking to several other managers.

The Dutchman has already been backed by the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro and the club are in the market for more players.

Ten Hag recently claimed that his Manchester United side have won more trophies in England during his time at Old Trafford than any side apart from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

While factually correct, Keys insisted that the Dutchman comparing himself with Guardiola is nonsense given the criticism his Manchester United teams have faced during his time at the club.

The veteran broadcaster took to X and wrote: “I’m often asked why I tweet so much about Utd – but it’s impossible not to.

“What planet does this guy live on? Is he serious?

“He talks utter nonsense.”

Keys has been a fervent critic of Ten Hag since he arrived in England two years back and has been urging him to step down since the end of last season.