Sheffield United should finalise the signing of Birmingham City target Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United this week, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The full-back played a key role in helping the Posh reach the League One playoff semi-finals where they fell short to eventual winners Oxford United.

Burrows finished the season with 45 league and two playoff appearances setting up as many as 15 goals for his team-mates.

Recently relegated Premier League outfit Sheffield United took note of his form and have been working to seal a deal for Burrows.

Their work has been made complicated by the involvement of Birmingham City in the race but it now seems that they have left Blues behind.

The deal taking Burrows to Bramall Lane is now set to be sealed in the coming days.

Sheffield United’s fellow Championship club Preston North End had also been keenly interested.

Peterborough have played hardball regarding the 22-year-old, sticking to their valuation but it now seems that the player’s new home will be in the Championship.