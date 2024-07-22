West Ham United have tabled an initial offer with Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville but the player is being considered ‘very expensive’ by the Hammers, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old winger has been expected to move on from Leeds after they failed to secure promotion to the Premier League last season.

Several clubs in the Premier League are interested in the Dutch winger and West Ham are amongst the teams who are keen on signing him.

The Hammers have been discussing the winger’s name internally and have now made their move for him.

It has been claimed that the east London club have put in an initial offer to Leeds for the Dutchman.

The two clubs are now in talks to discuss a deal for Summerville to move to the London Stadium.

West Ham have also held conversations with the player’s camp but a deal is not close to getting agreed upon.

A move for Summerville this summer is being deemed ‘very expensive’ by West Ham at this stage.

Roma have also identified the Leeds star as a target if they fail to land Juventus winger Matias Soule.