West Ham United are set to miss out on a left-back they have been consistently scouting as he is set to sign for Roma.

The Hammers have been keeping tabs on Swedish full-back Samuel Dahl, who is on the books at Djurgarden.

Dahl, 21, has been impressing with his performances in the Swedish top flight and West Ham have scouted him consistently.

Italian club Roma however have recently made a big push for Dahl, recognising his potential and have agreed a fee with Djurgarden.

They will pay around €3m for him and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the deal will be signed and sealed within the next few days.

Roma feel they are landing a gem and Dahl made his senior debut for Sweden only earlier this year.

He comes from the same club that Tottenham Hotspur new boy Lucas Bergvall plied his trade for.

Whether West Ham will continue to keep tabs on Dahl when he is playing in Italy remains to be seen.