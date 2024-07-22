West Ham United’s interest in a winger they have been credited with wanting is just lukewarm at present.

The Hammers are working across multiple fronts in the transfer market at present as they try to reshape the squad ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season as boss.

Lopetegui has managed to land Max Kilman to boost his defence, while Luis Guilherme is an attacking addition.

West Ham have been showing interest in Juventus winger Matias Soule, who is available to move this summer.

Leicester City and Roma have been battling hard for Soule, who prefers the Giallorossi, but it has been claimed West Ham have now also firmly entered the fray for the Argentine.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, West Ham’s interest in Soule is at a lukewarm stage.

The Hammers have not yet made a decisive play in the race and it is unclear whether they will.

The club rate Soule, who impressed on loan at Frosinone last season in Serie A with eleven goals to his name, but they have other winger targets on their radar too, such as Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.