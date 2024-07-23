Aston Villa have positioned themselves to welcome Rennes right-back Lorenz Assignon, who is also a target for Serie A giants Roma, to Villa Park.

The 24-year-old defender spent the latter half of last season at Burnley, who got relegated from the Premier League.

However, he did enough to keep the prospect of staying in England alive in the ongoing transfer window.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Aston Villa are interested in getting their hands on Assignon this summer.

The Midlands club have positioned themselves to welcome him after he impressed at Burnley last season.

Villa have been one of the busier clubs in the Premier League this summer and have their eyes on Assignon.

However, he also has interest from Italy where Roma are pushing to take him to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has already spoken with the Frenchman to convince him to consider a move to Italy.