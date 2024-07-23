Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Wolves and Brighton have all been offered the services of a Colombia international.

Colombia talisman James Rodriguez is terminating his contract at Brazilian giants Sao Paulo and eyeing a return to Europe.

Agents are now swinging into action to find the former Real Madrid forward a new home and they are offering him around in the Premier League.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, James has been offered to Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Wolves and Brighton.

James has played in the Premier League before when he had a spell at Everton, but struggled to make a big impact and soon struggled when Carlo Ancelotti left.

Whether any of the Premier League sides will show any interest in the forward, who is now 33 and most recently played in Qatar, Greece and Brazil remains to be seen.

James has interest from Spain, in the shape of Sevilla, and Italy from newly promoted Como.

His former club FC Porto have also been credited with interest, but it is claimed that the Dragons are not looking to sign him.

James played in all Colombia’s games at the recent Copa America as they reached the final; he provided six assists and scored once.