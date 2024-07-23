Aston Villa are set to see a big influx of funds to Unai Emery’s war chest move a step closer as the Villa star being sold will be in place to undergo a medical in Spain.

Having landed Jaden Philogene from Hull City, Aston Villa are cashing in on winger Moussa Diaby, who joined Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and had an impressive first season with Villa.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, who are admirers of Diaby’s talents, have managed to convince Aston Villa to part ways with the player for a big transfer fee.

Al-Ittihad are currently in Spain for their training camp and are preparing to welcome Diaby, who they consider a flagship signing.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Diaby is set to arrive in Spain this evening, where he will then be put through his medical paces.

If all goes right, then the French international will put pen to paper to sign for the Saudi Pro League outfit.

It is suggested that Diaby has been offered a contract by Al-Ittihad, which will see him earn a total of €100m in a five-year deal.

Diaby featured a total of 54 times for Aston Villa last season, scoring ten times while registering nine assists.