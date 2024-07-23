Aston Villa are rapidly closing in on a lucrative sale, with winger Moussa Diaby now in Spain and undergoing his medical with Al-Ittihad.

The French winger only completed a move to Aston Villa last summer and was a key man in helping Unai Emery’s side to finish in a Champions League spot.

12 months later though he is heading through the exit door after both club and player were tempted by the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Aston Villa will earn about €59m from selling Diaby, while the player will sign a five-year deal worth around €100m.

Now the move is proceeding towards completion and Diaby has arrived in Spain, at Al-Ittihad’s training camp, according to French radio station RMC.

He has met up with his Al-Ittihad team-mates and the Saudi side are now putting him through his medical paces.

They will hope to find no issues and then Diaby will be able to sign his lucrative contract.

Diaby will be the latest name of note to make the big money move to the Saudi Pro League and Aston Villa will make a profit on him.