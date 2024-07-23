Bayern Munich have tabled a new bid for Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Desire Doue, who is also wanted at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 19-year-old winger is almost certain to leave Rennes in the ongoing transfer window with several clubs interested in signing him.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are considering a move for him but Bayern Munich are the ones who are pushing hard to land him.

The German giants failed with a bid for him previously but the Bavarians have sent an improved offer to Rennes.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the exact figures of the offer have not filtered out but the bid is above €40m.

It is unclear whether Rennes will accept the bid but it is closer to what the French club are demanding for Doue.

Paris Saint-Germain have also failed with an earlier bid but are holding back on making a second offer.

The French champions want to know what exactly Rennes want before tabling a new bid.

Tottenham have made significant space on their wage bill with a number of departures this summer and it remains to be seen if they soon firm up their interest in Doue.