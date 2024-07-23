West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has not yet given the green light for an in-demand Baggies star to depart this summer.

Corberan is in the thick of planning for a new campaign as he plots another promotion push for West Brom.

However, the Spanish tactician could have to make do without key midfielder Okay Yokuslu, who is wanted by several sides, chief amongst them Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

Yokuslu has signalled to Trabzonspor that he is happy to make the move, but the Turkish club must get a deal over the line with West Brom.

And Corberan has not yet approved the departure of the midfielder to Trabzonspor, according to Turkish outlet 61 Saat.

Corberan used Yoksulu heavily last season and fielded him in 44 regular season Championship games.

The midfielder also turned out in both legs of West Brom’s playoff semi-final tie against Southampton.

He played at Euro 2024 with Turkey earlier this summer and made three appearances, turning out in games against the Czech Republic, Austria and the Netherlands.