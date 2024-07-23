Paris Saint-Germain have deemed Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes too expensive and he is not a priority for the club this summer.

Manchester United and PSG have been in talks over the last few weeks with both clubs interested in each other’s players.

The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Manuel Ugarte and are now pushing to get an agreement over the line with PSG for his signature.

PSG are exploring the chance of signing Jadon Sancho and there are suggestions that the Parisians have an interest in Fernandes as well.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, a move for the Manchester United captain is highly unlikely this summer.

PSG have come to the conclusion that snaring the Portuguese away from Old Trafford will be too expensive in the ongoing window.

The Parisians have other priorities in the market and are unlikely to afford to sign Fernandes this summer.

Manchester United do not want to lose their talisman as they embark on a fresh start under new management.