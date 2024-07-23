Serie A side Atalanta are keeping a move for Frosinone midfielder Marco Brescianini on hold as they could make yet another attempt to sign Matt O’Riley from Celtic.

Atalanta have been trying desperately to get their hands on the 23-year-old midfielder and have tabled as many as three bids to sign him.

However, the Bhoys have so far blocked every attempt from the Italian club to sign their prized asset.

Atalanta’s latest bid of around €17m plus €2m in bonuses falls well short of Celtic’s asking price and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Bhoys want €27m plus €2m in bonuses.

The Scottish club have no need to sell and want to be able to find a replacement if they do.

The saga is now having an impact on Atalanta’s possible swoop for another midfielder.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are keen to sign Frosinone midfielder Brescianini, but the deal is on hold while they wait to see if they can land O’Riley.

Premier League outfit Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in O’Riley, though they are yet to make any concrete move.