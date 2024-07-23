Serie A giants Napoli have shown interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei, who has expressed his desire to return to Italy.

The academy signing from Inter Milan has failed to light up the Stamford Bridge scene and despite eleven senior appearances for the club, he has still not been a key member of the first-team.

The Pensioners have sent him out on two loan spells – the first being at Reading and the second at Leicester City – and he could yet again be on his way out.

Interest has emerged from Serie A in the form of Napoli, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Casadei himself has also expressed his desire to return to his country from where he departed in 2022.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is keen on strengthening his midfield and Casadei has been identified as an option.

It now remains to be seen how serious Napoli are willing to get with their interest in the Italy Under-21 international.

The midfielder featured in 25 games for Leicester City last season making five goal contributions.