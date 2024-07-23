Derby County’s swoop for a midfield target is not at risk and the ‘deal happens’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Paul Warne is bolstering Derby’s squad ahead of the new Championship season and the Rams are in the process of signing Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

The shot-stopper is not the only player that Derby could sign this week and they had Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh at the club all day on Monday.

It was thought that Derby would announce the loan capture of the Eagles star quickly, but they have not and there have been worries over the deal.

Ozoh though will be joining Derby and the ‘deal happens’.

Derby made the most compelling case to Crystal Palace to take him on loan for next season.

Ozoh, 19, made nine appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace last term, being booked once, in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Expectations are high around the midfielder and Palace will be looking to see him shine on loan at Derby.