Derby County are poised to sign Wolves target Jacob Widell Zetterstrom after agreeing a fee with Swedish top flight club Djurgarden.

The Swedish side have been anticipating big interest in their goalkeeper this summer and he has been looked at by Wolves.

Zetterstrom himself remarked upon the interest from Wolves, but the Molineux outfit have not approached Djurgarden with a bid.

Derby have stepped into the void and now agreed a fee with Djurgarden for Zetterstrom, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

The goalkeeper is soon expected to undergo a medical with the Pride Park side and complete a move to play in the English second tier next season.

Djurgarden are expected to receive around £1.4m for the goalkeeper, while there will also be add-ons included in the deal.

Zetterstrom has been a strong performer for Djurgarden in the Swedish top flight so far this year.

Paul Warne is preparing his Derby side for the challenges of the Championship and will be hopeful that Zetterstrom can step up and perform from day one.