Brentford, Everton and West Ham have made enquiries about Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik as they eye a potential move this summer.

The 30-year-old striker still has two years left on his contract but he is not a big part of new Juventus coach Thiago Motta’s plans moving forward.

Juventus are looking to entertain offers to move the Pole on in the ongoing summer transfer window.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted with a few clubs interested in getting their hands on the experienced striker.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Everton, Brentford and West Ham have sought information on Milik.

Everton are identifying potential strikers in the event of them losing either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Beto this summer.

West Ham are also in the market for an attacker and Milik is a player who has emerged as a potential option.

Brentford are also facing the threat of losing Ivan Toney who is a target for Manchester United.

Juventus are prepared to accept a fee in the region of €6m to €7m for Milik this summer.