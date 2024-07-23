Huddersfield Town are closing in on a pacey striker, but have yet to agree a deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Last season, Huddersfield suffered relegation to League One after finishing in 23rd place in the Championship.

Now, under the guidance of Michael Duff, the Terriers are looking to get straight back up to the Championship this season.

Huddersfield have already brought in a host of new faces to bolster their midfield in the form of Antony Evans, Mickel Miller and Herbie Kane.

Last season, the Yorkshire outfit struggled to find goals, and a striker is on Duff’s agenda this summer.

Now it has been claimed that Huddersfield are closing in on signing an unnamed striker, who has pace to burn.

They are yet to agree on a deal for the striker, but the negotiations have gathered pace recently.

In the event of failing to agree on a deal for the striker, it has also been suggested that the Terriers have an alternative forward on their list.