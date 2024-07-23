Ipswich Town have the edge over Leeds United in the race for Blackburn Rovers attacker Sammie Szmodics due to his desire to play in the Premier League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old was the top scorer in the Championship last season, scoring 27 times for a Blackburn side that finished 19th in the league table.

Ipswich are interested in signing the forward but their initial bid of £6m was dismissed by Blackburn, who are holding out for more money.

Leeds have also joined the race for his signature but the Whites are not the favourites to sign Szmodics.

It has been claimed that Ipswich have the lead over the Yorkshire giants in the race to sign the Blackburn forward.

It has been claimed that Szmodics wants to play in the Premier League, which has given Ipswich the edge.

However, Blackburn have asked Leeds and Ipswich to table a serious offer before the end of July if they want to sign him.

The Championship side want to have time to find a replacement for Szmodics if he leaves this summer.