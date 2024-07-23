Serie A side Lecce are showing interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday linked attacker Duncan McGuire.

The 23-year-old forward has proven his presence in front of goal for MLS side Orlando this year, finding the back of the net seven times in 19 games.

Currently on Olympic duty with the United States, McGuire came close to moving to England in January, with Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday big fans.

The Owls have been credited with still maintaining an interest in McGuire and have not yet succeeded in bringing back Ike Ugbo to boost their attack.

If they cannot land Ugbo, a move for McGuire after the Olympics could be something Sheffield Wednesday look at.

They have been rivalled so far by only Serie A side Torino but now there is a new entrant in the race.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lecce are also on the player’s heels.

Lecce finished a comfortable 14th in Serie A last season and have ambitions of rising higher.

They only scored 32 times in their 38 league games though and are desperate to improve their attack, for which they feel McGuire can help.