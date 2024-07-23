Monaco have raised their asking price for Youssouf Fofana following the inclusion of Manchester United in the race to sign him.

AC Milan have been working on a deal to sign the French midfielder for a while and have agreed personal terms with the player.

The Rossoneri have been hoping to work out a deal to sign Fofana from Monaco for a fee in the region of €18m to €20m given he is in the final year of his contract.

However, things have changed since Manchester United joined the chase for him by making an enquiry into the potential of signing him.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Monaco have raised the asking price for Fofana and they now want €35m from his sale.

The Ligue 1 club are seeing an opportunity to get a premium fee for the midfielder following Manchester United’s inclusion.

AC Milan have had the edge in the race but Monaco now want almost double the fee that the Rossoneri were planning to spend originally.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also in the mix for Fofana who is set to move on from Monaco this summer.