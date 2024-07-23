Manchester United’s verbal offers for Manuel Ugarte have been deemed too low by Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Premier League giants are focusing on bringing in a midfielder after signing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this month.

Manchester United are looking at several midfielders but Ugarte appears to be the top target for the club.

The Uruguayan is sold on the move and has given his consent to personal terms on a contract with the Red Devils.

Manchester United are yet to table an official bid, but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they have already tabled several verbal offers.

However, PSG have been left unimpressed by those verbal bids and they believe that they were far too low for Ugarte.

The Parisians are open to selling Ugarte but are holding out for as much as €70m before agreeing to move him on.

Manchester United are also looking at other midfield options such as Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.