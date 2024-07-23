The asking price for Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt has become an ‘important internal issue’ behind the scenes at Bayern Munich this summer.

Bayern Munich are open to offers for the Dutchman, which has not pleased the fans who are urging the club to hold on to the 24-year-old defender.

The Dutchman wants a move to Manchester United and the two sides have already agreed personal terms on a contract.

However, Manchester United recently failed with a bid for the defender and Bayern Munich are sticking to their €50m plus add-ons asking price.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the club are under pressure to stick to the asking price for the Dutchman.

It has been claimed that the asking price for the defender has become a massive internal issue behind the scenes.

With the fans not keen to watch him leave, the club are under pressure to get the best price possible.

Manchester United’s offer for the defender was below the €40m mark and Bayern Munich do not want to appear to be compromising on their asking price.