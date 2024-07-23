Queens Park Rangers have tabled a bid for Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane, who is also a target for FC Metz this summer.

After successfully avoiding relegation from the Championship, Marti Cifuentes is pushing to improve the QPR squad in key areas in the ongoing transfer window.

The London club are looking to strengthen across the squad but adding more midfield strength is one of their priorities.

Cifuentes is looking at options in Spain and the QPR boss is interested in getting his hands on Gijon’s Varane.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Championship club have put in a bid in their pursuit of the 22-year-old midfielder.

It has been claimed that QPR have offered a deal worth €1.2m, which includes add-ons and a sell-on clause.

It is unclear whether it would be enough to convince Gijon to sell but QPR are pushing to get a deal over the line.

Metz are also interested in the French midfielder but are yet to table an offer for him this summer.