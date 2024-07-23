Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hoping to have positive news in the race for Birmingham City target Harrison Burrows within the next 24 to 48 hours, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

Burrows impressed in League One with Peterborough United last season, but Posh are cashing in on him as he is in the final year of his contract.

The 22-year-old left-back has been subject to interest from a host of clubs, all jostling for position to negotiate a deal with Peterborough.

Birmingham have been keen to bring in the left-back, but Sheffield United have appeared to be firmly in the lead in the race in recent days.

Now the Blades are edging closer as Wilder is hoping for positive news.

Wilder is hoping to hear something good about Burrows joining within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Sheffield United will hope they can hold off any late hijack attempts for the defender.

Burrows provided a monster 18 assists and 12 goals in 58 appearances across all competitions for Peterborough over the course of last term.