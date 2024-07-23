Southampton are holding talks and picking up the pace of those talks for an attacker that Ipswich Town also hold a firm interest in.

Saints boss Russell Martin is working to improve his firepower ahead of a campaign back in the Premier League.

He is welcoming back Paul Onuachu into the fold, but the striker could leave amid strong interest from Trabzonspor.

Martin is eyeing a reinforcement and Southampton are holding talks, which have intensified, with Villarreal about Ben Brereton Diaz, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

On the table for discussion is a loan with an option to buy, however it is suggested that a permanent transfer can also not be ruled out for a player who is out of favour at Villarreal.

Saints are not the only Premier League option possible for Brereton Diaz, with Ipswich also interested.

They have shown a firm interest in the attacker, but it is Southampton who are currently holding talks.

Southampton have also indicated to Villarreal that they would like to get Brereton Diaz signed up before the Premier League starts.