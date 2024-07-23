Jesper Lindstrom is on his way to England to undergo a medical ahead of joining Everton on an initial loan deal this summer.

Everton have been pushing to sign the Napoli midfielder over the last few days and have an agreement in place with Napoli.

The two clubs have a basic agreement in place for Lindstrom to join the Toffees on loan with the Premier League side holding an option to buy.

However, the deal was stalling as Lindstrom was initially unsure about accepting an offer to join Everton this summer.

But that obstacle has been removed as according to Sky Italia, the player is travelling to England to undergo a medical with Everton.

The midfielder has been convinced to accept the offer and join Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

Napoli have been keen to move him on after a disappointing first season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Everton have agreed to sign the midfielder for a deal that could touch €25m if they decide to take up option on him.