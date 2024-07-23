A club that won their league last season and are in next season’s Champions League are now in talks to sign one of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars.

Spurs have wasted no time in offloading fringe players this summer with Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Japhet Tanganga, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ryan Sessegnon all ending their association with the club.

Emerson Royal could follow them through the exit door before the window closes and AC Milan have been trying to sign him, but encountering an issue with the price.

Now there is further interest in Royal as Turkish champions Galatasaray are in talks with Spurs, according to Turkish outlet A Spor (via Fotomac).

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig with a huge 102 points last season and a move to them would give Royal the chance to play Champions League football.

The Istanbul side are to enter at the playoff round stage and whether they will have a deal for Royal done by then to involve him remains to be seen.

Spurs are prepared to sell the full-back, but have been seeking around €20m to do so.

Whether that is an amount Galatasaray would be prepared to pay is unclear, but they did do business with Tottenham last summer for Davinson Sanchez and Ndombele.