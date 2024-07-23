Watford are not sure whether to keep their captain Wesley Hoedt, at the club, amid a new bid from Turkish giants Trabzonspor.

The 30-year-old centre-back featured 44 times for Watford last season and his performances have attracted attention from Trabzonspor.

Hoedt has entered the final year of his contract with the Vicarage Road outfit and has been the subject of three bids from the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

Watford rejected Trabzonspor’s first two bids and the Turkish outfit have come up with a new bid which consists of a transfer fee in the region of €1.5m.

Now, according to Turkish outlet 61Saat, Watford have yet to reach a decision on whether to keep Hoedt at the club.

It is suggested that the Championship outfit have asked for time from Trabzonspor to discuss with the player.

Watford are expected to offer Hoedt a new deal to extend his contract or will sell him, as they do not want to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Trabzonspor have explained their project to Hoedt and the defender is happy to make the move if a deal is agreed.