Newly-promoted Championship club Oxford United have agreed a new long-term deal with midfielder Cameron Brannagan amidst interest from West Brom and Blackburn Rovers, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 28-year-old proved to be a key player for Des Buckingham’s team last season as he helped them clinch promotion via playoffs.

Despite being used in midfield, Brannagan finished with 12 goals in 43 league matches and is now drawing interest from fellow Championship clubs.

Both the Baggies and the Riversiders are plotting moves for the 28-year-old.

Oxford United, on their part, have taken steps to fend off that interest and have agreed a new long-term deal to keep him beyond his scheduled stay until next summer.

It now remains to be seen how soon Brannagan puts pen-to-paper to the agreed contract to end West Brom and Blackburn’s hopes.

A product of Liverpool’s youth academy, Brannagan has been with the U’s since January 2018.

Oxford United will be looking for him to play a leading role for them in the cut and thrust of the Championship next term.