West Brom will see any hope of re-signing a defender end later this week as he finalises a move elsewhere, according to Sky Sports News.

Carlos Corberan has brought in Joe Wildsmith, Torbjorn Heggem and Ousmane Diakite this summer to boost his options.

He is set to have to make do without Cedric Kipre though, despite West Brom having offered the defender fresh terms to stay on at the club.

Kipre is a free agent and is not plotting to sign a new contract to stay on at West Brom.

The 27-year-old defender has been talking to a host of clubs and has now decided he wants to move to France.

He is close to agreeing a contract with French top flight side Reims and the move is expected to be finalised later this week.

Kipre was almost an ever present for West Brom last term and missed just two league games in their bid to get up to the Premier League.

He will join a Reims side that finished in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings last season.