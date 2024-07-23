West Ham United might go back to explore a deal for Crysencio Summerville within the next few weeks, according to ExWHUemployee.

The 22-year-old winger scored 20 goals in the Championship while laying on nine assists for Leeds last season, but saw his form decline in the business end of the campaign.

Summerville is subject to interest from several Premier League outfits this summer and West Ham are one of them.

They have recently made enquiries about the possible cost of a deal to take Summerville to the London Stadium.

Leeds have no need to sell and the cost of signing Summerville is more than West Ham are prepared to pay now.

However, it has been claimed that within a few weeks, West Ham could go back to discuss options with Leeds to secure a deal for Summerville.

The Yorkshire outfit are under no pressure to sell the Dutch winger this summer and it will require a high transfer bid to convince Leeds to part ways with Summerville.

Fulham are also rivalling West Ham in the pursuit of the winger and now all eyes will be on the Hammers to see whether they will be able to win the race for the Dutchman this summer.