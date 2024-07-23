West Ham United have received a clear not for sale message from a club in next season’s Champions League after testing the waters for a target.

The Hammers are currently investigating a range of players across multiple positions as they look to back new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Defence is an area of need, with a full-back wanted and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters both prominent options.

Another centre-back is also being sought and that hunt has led West Ham to knock on AC Milan’s door to ask about Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori is a player West Ham rate and have thought about signing before, and he is back in fashion at the London Stadium.

AC Milan have given West Ham a firm answer though, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com).

The Rossoneri have told the Hammers that they do not want to sell Tomori.

AC Milan are working to strengthen their defensive options ahead of a Champions League campaign under new boss Paulo Fonseca and feel it makes no sense to sell Tomori.

The Rossoneri could only be convinced to revisit that stance in the face of a monster offer.