West Ham United are looking to sign Manchester United target Noussair Mazraoui on an initial loan but Bayern Munich would prefer an immediate sale.

Mazraoui is expected to move on from the German giants this summer with clubs in the Premier League interested in signing him.

Manchester United and West Ham have made enquiries into the possibility of signing the right-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Hammers are looking at several right-backs and have a certain kind of deal in mind if they make a move for Mazraoui.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the Hammers are interested in signing the defender on an initial loan deal from the Bavarians.

West Ham are ready to insert an option to buy set at €20m plus another €5m in add-ons as part of a deal.

Bayern Munich are open to letting the player go but would prefer an immediate sale to bring in money into their coffers this summer.

West Ham have also shown an interest in Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.